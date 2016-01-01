Monica A Kirkendoll, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica A Kirkendoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Monica A Kirkendoll, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Monica A Kirkendoll works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Lewis Ave1538 N Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74110 Directions (918) 554-4458
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Monica A Kirkendoll?
About Monica A Kirkendoll, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750821658
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica A Kirkendoll accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica A Kirkendoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monica A Kirkendoll works at
Monica A Kirkendoll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monica A Kirkendoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica A Kirkendoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica A Kirkendoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.