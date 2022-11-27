Dr. Monica Hernandez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Hernandez, PHD
Dr. Monica Hernandez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Edinburg, TX.
Valley Psychological Services PC5109 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 453-7086
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
She is very experienced and was a great help to me.
About Dr. Monica Hernandez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.