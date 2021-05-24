Princess Emilily El has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Princess Emilily El, PA-C
Overview
Princess Emilily El, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Southwest Medical Association-summerlin10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 854-3220
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful, I would recommend her to everyone.
About Princess Emilily El, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790011922
Princess Emilily El accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Princess Emilily El has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Princess Emilily El. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Princess Emilily El.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Princess Emilily El, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Princess Emilily El appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.