See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Princess Emilily El, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Princess Emilily El, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Princess Emilily El, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Princess Emilily El works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Association-summerlin
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 854-3220
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Princess Emilily El?

    May 24, 2021
    She is wonderful, I would recommend her to everyone.
    Danielle B. — May 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Princess Emilily El, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Princess Emilily El, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Princess Emilily El to family and friends

    Princess Emilily El's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Princess Emilily El

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Princess Emilily El, PA-C.

    About Princess Emilily El, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790011922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Princess Emilily El has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Princess Emilily El works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Princess Emilily El’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Princess Emilily El. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Princess Emilily El.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Princess Emilily El, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Princess Emilily El appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Princess Emilily El, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.