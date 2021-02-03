See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burlington, MA
Dr. Monica Dube, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Monica Dube, DNP

Internal Medicine
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Monica Dube, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts, Lowell.

Dr. Dube works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
8 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    lahey clinic
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-7000
  2. 2
    General Internal Medicine, Burlington
    67 S Bedford St Lbby 2, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dube?

    Feb 03, 2021
    very helpful, understanding. Answered all my questions. Professional
    Candice Lee White — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monica Dube, DNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Dube, DNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dube to family and friends

    Dr. Dube's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dube

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Dube, DNP.

    About Dr. Monica Dube, DNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417058801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts, Lowell
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Dube, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dube accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dube works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Dube’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dube.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monica Dube, DNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.