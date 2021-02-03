Overview

Dr. Monica Dube, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts, Lowell.



Dr. Dube works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.