Monica Conn, CRNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Monica Conn, CRNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Wexford, PA. 

Monica Conn works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    New Directions Counseling Services
    New Directions Counseling Services
117 Vip Dr Ste 310, Wexford, PA 15090
(724) 934-3905
    Saturday
    10:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2021
    I am highly satisfied with Dr. Conn. As a medical professional, her commitment to objectivity resulted in appropriate and effect treatment. I've also found her to be pleasant as well as engaging and have no intentions of changing from her care.
    Neil M — Jan 17, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monica Conn, CRNP.

    About Monica Conn, CRNP

    Specialties
    Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1730561119
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Conn, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Monica Conn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Conn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Monica Conn works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA.

    15 patients have reviewed Monica Conn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Conn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Conn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

