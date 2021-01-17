Monica Conn, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Conn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Conn, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Monica Conn, CRNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Wexford, PA.
Monica Conn works at
Locations
New Directions Counseling Services117 Vip Dr Ste 310, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-3905Saturday10:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am highly satisfied with Dr. Conn. As a medical professional, her commitment to objectivity resulted in appropriate and effect treatment. I've also found her to be pleasant as well as engaging and have no intentions of changing from her care.
About Monica Conn, CRNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730561119
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Conn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Conn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Conn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Monica Conn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Conn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Conn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Conn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.