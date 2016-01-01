Monica Bell Callahan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Bell Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Bell Callahan, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Monica Bell Callahan, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Columbus, GA.
Monica Bell Callahan works at
Locations
Grow Therapy1201 Front Ave Ste N, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Keystone Counseling Center275 Country Club Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Monica Bell Callahan, LPC
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Bell Callahan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Bell Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monica Bell Callahan works at
2 patients have reviewed Monica Bell Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Bell Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Bell Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Bell Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.