Overview

Monica Agbro, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Monica Agbro works at Health Choice Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Choice Clinic
    6826 Highway 6 S, Houston, TX 77083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Health Choice Clinic
    6826 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 532-7068
  3. 3
    Health Choice Clinic LLC
    14825 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 532-7068

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Birth Control
Diabetes
High Cholesterol

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Monica Agbro, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851784979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Agbro, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Agbro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Agbro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Agbro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Monica Agbro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Agbro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Agbro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Agbro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

