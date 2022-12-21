Monet Ince-Amara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Monet Ince-Amara, CRNP
Overview
Monet Ince-Amara, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
Locations
- 1 6171 Executive Blvd Fl 2, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (800) 682-3548
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Monet Ince-Amara?
Monet is always compassionate, taking her time to listen and answer all my questions. She is an excellent provider.
About Monet Ince-Amara, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801449186
Frequently Asked Questions
Monet Ince-Amara accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monet Ince-Amara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Monet Ince-Amara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monet Ince-Amara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monet Ince-Amara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monet Ince-Amara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.