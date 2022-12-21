See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Monet Ince-Amara, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Monet Ince-Amara, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6171 Executive Blvd Fl 2, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 682-3548
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Monet is always compassionate, taking her time to listen and answer all my questions. She is an excellent provider.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Monet Ince-Amara, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801449186
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monet Ince-Amara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Monet Ince-Amara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Monet Ince-Amara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monet Ince-Amara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monet Ince-Amara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monet Ince-Amara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

