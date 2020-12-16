Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mona McCullough, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mona McCullough, PHD is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
Rss Jon Holman Pllc13301 N Meridian Ave Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I used Dr. McCullough for two years. She helped me gain confidence back in myself. She helped me forgive myself. She brought out of a deep dark depression. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mona McCullough, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1710935010
Dr. McCullough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
