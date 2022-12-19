See All Counselors in West Palm Beach, FL
Mona Nasser, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Mona Nasser, LMHC

Counseling
5 (90)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mona Nasser, LMHC is a Counselor in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Mona Nasser works at Restoring Hope of the Palm Beaches, LLC in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Restoring Hope of the Palm Beaches, LLC
    1301 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 309-3188
  2. 2
    Restoring Hope of the Palm Beaches, LLC
    2465 Mercer Ave Ste 204, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 309-3188
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depression
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 90 ratings
Patient Ratings (90)
5 Star
(85)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Mona Nasser?

Dec 19, 2022
I have seen Mona for years and there is not one problem she cannot solve with you, key word: WITH. Mona makes sure to not figure out your problems FOR you but makes sure you are doing the work for yourself. This was monumental in helping me get back on my journey to success and I could not have done it without her. She helped me out of a hole of betrayal that I didn’t think I would find myself in, and she was pivotal in lending me a helping hand out of that hole. I am forever grateful for what she’s done for me and my family, now and in the future. Much Love Mona!!
— Dec 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Mona Nasser, LMHC
How would you rate your experience with Mona Nasser, LMHC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Mona Nasser to family and friends

Mona Nasser's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Mona Nasser

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mona Nasser, LMHC.

About Mona Nasser, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063851152
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Palm Beach Atlantic University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Mona Nasser, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mona Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mona Nasser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Mona Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mona Nasser works at Restoring Hope of the Palm Beaches, LLC in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Mona Nasser’s profile.

90 patients have reviewed Mona Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mona Nasser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mona Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mona Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Mona Nasser, LMHC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.