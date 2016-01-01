Mona Drucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mona Drucker, MALPC
Overview
Mona Drucker, MALPC is a Counselor in Linden, NJ.
Mona Drucker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
M.drucker Counseling Services LLC500 N Wood Ave Ste 2B, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 468-1008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mona Drucker?
About Mona Drucker, MALPC
- Counseling
- English, Portuguese
- 1114005436
Frequently Asked Questions
Mona Drucker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mona Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mona Drucker works at
Mona Drucker speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Mona Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mona Drucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mona Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mona Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.