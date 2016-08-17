Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molly Smith, PHD
Dr. Molly Smith, PHD is a Psychologist in Reading, MA.
Locations
Reading Pediatrics Associates36 Woburn St, Reading, MA 01867 Directions (781) 944-1194
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Ratings & Reviews
she is amazing and i love her
- Psychology
- English
- 1487794970
Dr. Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.