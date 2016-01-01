Molly Schumacher, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Molly Schumacher, APNP
Overview
Molly Schumacher, APNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.
Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4818Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4817Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Molly Schumacher, APNP
- Hematology & Oncology
- 4 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922591221
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Schumacher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
