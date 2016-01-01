See All Physicians Assistants in Little Falls, MN
Molly Meinert, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Molly Meinert, PA is a Physician Assistant in Little Falls, MN. 

Molly Meinert works at Little Falls Orthopedics in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Little Falls Orthopedics
    1108 1st St Se, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

About Molly Meinert, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1902871551
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

