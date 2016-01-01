Molly McIntyre, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Molly McIntyre, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Molly McIntyre, PA-C is a dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA. She currently practices at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Three Rivers Dermatology980 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 10A, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-4911Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1942596457
- Penn State
