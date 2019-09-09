See All Counselors in Lake Charles, LA
Overview

Molly Larson, LPC is a Counselor in Lake Charles, LA. 

Molly Larson works at INSTITUTE FOR NEUROPSYCHIATRY in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Neuropsychiatry
    2829 4th Ave Ste 150, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 477-7091
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 09, 2019
    Listens to the issues you are having and verbally responds.
    About Molly Larson, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1336100932
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Molly Larson works at INSTITUTE FOR NEUROPSYCHIATRY in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Molly Larson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Molly Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

