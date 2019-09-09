Molly Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Larson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Molly Larson, LPC is a Counselor in Lake Charles, LA.
Molly Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Institute for Neuropsychiatry2829 4th Ave Ste 150, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 477-7091
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Molly Larson?
Listens to the issues you are having and verbally responds.
About Molly Larson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1336100932
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Larson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Molly Larson works at
5 patients have reviewed Molly Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.