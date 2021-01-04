Molly Hoover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Hoover
Molly Hoover is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Molly Hoover works at
Covenant Healthcare1447 N Harrison St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 671-5757
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
So wonderful with our needs. My 11 year old has CP and has helped me every step of the way
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285107870
Molly Hoover accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.