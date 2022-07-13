See All Physicians Assistants in Naples, FL
Molly Heinrich, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Molly Heinrich, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University Detroit Michigan.

Molly Heinrich works at Beacon Health in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Health
    1656 Medical Blvd Ste 301, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 799-7057
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Sleep Apnea
Weight Loss
Osteoporosis
Sleep Apnea
Weight Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Molly Heinrich is the best primary care provider. Since the moment you step in the office you can feel you are in good hands. I always tell my family and friends if they are in need of a new doctor to contact her office.
    — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Molly Heinrich, PA
    About Molly Heinrich, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245267657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University Detroit Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University, E. Lansing, MI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly Heinrich, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Molly Heinrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly Heinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Molly Heinrich works at Beacon Health in Naples, FL. View the full address on Molly Heinrich’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Molly Heinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Heinrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Heinrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Heinrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

