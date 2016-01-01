Molly Garges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Garges
Overview
Molly Garges is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
Locations
- 1 15005 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (503) 507-3801
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Molly Garges
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447529011
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Garges accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Garges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Molly Garges. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Garges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Garges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Garges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.