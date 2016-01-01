See All Psychiatrists in Duluth, MN
Overview

Molly Dwyer, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Molly Dwyer works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Molly Dwyer, APRN

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1003468760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

