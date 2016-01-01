Molly Burton, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Molly Burton, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Molly Burton, PT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Molly Burton works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Molly Burton?
About Molly Burton, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1043319726
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Burton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Molly Burton using Healthline FindCare.
Molly Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Molly Burton works at
Molly Burton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.