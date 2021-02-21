Molly Brogdon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Brogdon, APRN
Overview
Molly Brogdon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Molly Brogdon works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Pediatric Gastroenterology6465 S Yale Ave Ste 420, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-1700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Molly goes above and beyond. She reaches out and checks on my daughter. Plus, she proactively tries to find out a cause instead of just treating the symptoms. She is also very prompt in returning messages.
About Molly Brogdon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609340132
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Brogdon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Brogdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Molly Brogdon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Brogdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Brogdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Brogdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.