See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Mojgan Jones, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Mojgan Jones, PA-C

Pain Management
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mojgan Jones, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL.

Mojgan Jones works at Center For Pain Management in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pain Management and Regenerative Medicine
    1602 Physicians Dr Ste 103, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 442-1200
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mojgan Jones?

    Nov 27, 2022
    I realize now that I am older maintaining good health and coping with pain is a journey not a destination. I have benefitted greatly from the hormone replacement treatment along with the supplements. The pain is under control, my skin, energy level and metabolism have improved. I have appreciated PA-C Morgan Jones’ consultation and care. She is a good listener and is knowledgeable about what is possible as a result of the treatment. I am continuing to understand my body as I age and am trying to employ all strategies that can help me live a better life!
    Roberta Berg-Smith — Nov 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mojgan Jones, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mojgan Jones, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mojgan Jones to family and friends

    Mojgan Jones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mojgan Jones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mojgan Jones, PA-C.

    About Mojgan Jones, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801838644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advanced Cardiac Life Support
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Finch University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mojgan Jones, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mojgan Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mojgan Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mojgan Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mojgan Jones works at Center For Pain Management in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Mojgan Jones’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Mojgan Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mojgan Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mojgan Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mojgan Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mojgan Jones, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.