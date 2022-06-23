See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Moises Dobarganes, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Moises Dobarganes, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Superior Institute of Camaguey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Moises Dobarganes works at dobar nursing consulting services in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M. Dobarganes ARNP-PA
    10300 SW 72nd St Ste 230, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 703-8061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Breath Testing
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Emphysema
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Sleep Apnea
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr moises Dobarganes, eminence as Dr and human being, very compassionate, a few Doctors can compete with him, hard to find Doctors like him, who has been dedicated his life to his career and profession, exceptional and excellent, knowledgeable doctor. I could say more about him.
    Grettel M — Jun 23, 2022
    About Moises Dobarganes, NP

    Internal Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1538235551
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
    • Institute of Health Sciences
    • Medical Superior Institute of Camaguey
    • Florida
