Moises Dobarganes, NP
Moises Dobarganes, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Superior Institute of Camaguey and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
M. Dobarganes ARNP-PA10300 SW 72nd St Ste 230, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 703-8061
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr moises Dobarganes, eminence as Dr and human being, very compassionate, a few Doctors can compete with him, hard to find Doctors like him, who has been dedicated his life to his career and profession, exceptional and excellent, knowledgeable doctor. I could say more about him.
About Moises Dobarganes, NP
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538235551
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
- Institute of Health Sciences
- Medical Superior Institute of Camaguey
- Florida
Moises Dobarganes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Moises Dobarganes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Moises Dobarganes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Moises Dobarganes speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Moises Dobarganes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Moises Dobarganes.
