Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moira Long, DNP
Dr. Moira Long, DNP is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Umass-Amherst-Doctor Of Nursing Practice/Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Long works at
Cape Cod Hospital Pain Center46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5170
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent listener, friendly and professional.
- Umass-Amherst-Doctor Of Nursing Practice/Family Nurse Practitioner
- College of Charleston
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.