Pain Medicine
5 (2)
11 years of experience
Dr. Moira Long, DNP is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Umass-Amherst-Doctor Of Nursing Practice/Family Nurse Practitioner and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Long works at EMERALD PHYSICIANS in Hyannis, MA.

Locations

    Cape Cod Hospital Pain Center
    46 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 (508) 862-5170

Hospital Affiliations
  Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases
Chronic Pain Management
Connective Tissue Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Tricare
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Oct 16, 2016
    Excellent listener, friendly and professional.
    Falmouth, MA — Oct 16, 2016
    About Dr. Moira Long, DNP

    Pain Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English
    1043566755
    Education & Certifications

    Umass-Amherst-Doctor Of Nursing Practice/Family Nurse Practitioner
    College of Charleston
