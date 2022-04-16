Dr. Mohinder Atwal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohinder Atwal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mohinder Atwal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Atwal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Karnik Institute LLC5750 Balcones Dr Ste 107, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 459-1774
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwal?
Best therapist I've ever had
About Dr. Mohinder Atwal, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hindi
- 1306946785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwal works at
Dr. Atwal speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.