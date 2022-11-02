See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Toledo, OH
Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Mohammad Shalabe works at The Toledo clinic Endocrinology in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Toledo Clinic Endocrinology
    4235 Secor Rd Bldg 1, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Type 1 Diabetes
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 02, 2022
    Loved his Knowledge on Diabetic?? I would highly recommend him??
    Diana Kovach — Nov 02, 2022
    About Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1891296562
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mohammad Shalabe, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mohammad Shalabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mohammad Shalabe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mohammad Shalabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mohammad Shalabe works at The Toledo clinic Endocrinology in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Mohammad Shalabe’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Mohammad Shalabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mohammad Shalabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mohammad Shalabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mohammad Shalabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

