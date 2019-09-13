Dr. Mohammad Komaily, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komaily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Komaily, DC
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Komaily, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Komaily works at
Locations
Golden Chiro. Acupuncture Clinic LLC10195 Main St Ste F, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 277-9590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
3 Months ago I was having the worst back pain, upper body, and shoulder pain due to a car accident and during my first back therapy session with Dr. Mo I was was scared out of my mind. He assured me that everything will be alright. Every visit after that has been great. Dr. Mo is a fantastic chiropractor. He is very patient, consederate, and passionate about his work in healing his clients.No more restless nights, no more tossing and turning, No more sore muscles. Absolutely recommend to anyone who is ready to feel life again! All of his office team are accommodating, and friendly. Each and every visit was delightful Thank you Dr. Mo and staff for all your hard work and dedication.
About Dr. Mohammad Komaily, DC
- Chiropractic
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1487735007
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komaily has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komaily accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komaily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komaily works at
Dr. Komaily speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Komaily. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komaily.
