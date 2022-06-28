Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC is a Chiropractor in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
Health 1st Center12750 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 598-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
WAS WORTH EVERY DOLLAR???? I been having back problems for years especially after 2 deadly car accidents and epidural for two children. I've tried so many products and etc. And it wasn't until I came to DR. Miracle worker that now I'm able to be more active without having so much pain and waking up with so much pain. I'm so greatful and happy came across him. I definitely planning for my 2nd nd 3rd trip.
About Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC
- Chiropractic
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalabi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalabi speaks Arabic, Polish and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.