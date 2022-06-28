Overview

Dr. Mohamed Shalabi, DC is a Chiropractor in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.



Dr. Shalabi works at Health 1st Center in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.