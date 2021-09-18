Mohamed Rahaman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mohamed Rahaman, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mohamed Rahaman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Edison, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 860 US Highway 1 Ste 4, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 737-7395
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Rahaman for almost a year now. I feel like a different person. I highly recommend him as a therapist.
About Mohamed Rahaman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1679874762
Frequently Asked Questions
Mohamed Rahaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mohamed Rahaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Mohamed Rahaman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mohamed Rahaman.
