Dr. Mohamed Inshan, DC
Dr. Mohamed Inshan, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from National University.
Dr. Inshan works at
Williamsburg Chiropractic and Wellness5362 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821 Directions (407) 239-1132
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He was highly recommended. Professional and an excellent listener. He was able to take care of an agonizing pinched nerve on my neck on first few visits. I feel amazing and he has been placed in my 5 fave Dr's when need to seek a health professional. Thank you!!
- Chiropractic
- 11 years of experience
- English
- National University
Dr. Inshan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inshan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Inshan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inshan.
