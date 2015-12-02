Dr. Moes Nasser, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moes Nasser, OD
Overview
Dr. Moes Nasser, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Nasser works at
Locations
Family Eye Ctr Vision Source17282 STATE HIGHWAY 249, Houston, TX 77064 Directions (713) 995-0042
Vision Source Greenway Galleria3800 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 627-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Doctor Nasser for many years, he provides me information for the care of my eyes. His prescriptions for progressive lenses are the best, the only ones I'll ever wear. He's just a kind, caring, and loving person. He's a very good Doctor also !!!
About Dr. Moes Nasser, OD
- Optometry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kachi, Swahili and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nasser speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Kachi, Swahili and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasser.
