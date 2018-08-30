Dr. Gustinella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Gustinella, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Gustinella, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Irvine, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 125, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 262-7880
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gustinella?
Dr. Gustinella is a talented, trustworthy and and effective therapist. She was my therapist for several years and helped me tremendously. I’m very grateful for all she did for me.
About Dr. Mary Gustinella, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760691729
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gustinella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustinella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustinella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustinella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustinella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustinella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.