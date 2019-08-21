See All Physicians Assistants in Louisville, KY
Mitzi Carter, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Mitzi Carter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Mitzi Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY. 

Mitzi Carter works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Dermatology
    3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-1749
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mitzi Carter?

    Aug 21, 2019
    Mitzi Carter is a great derm.She walked in and knew right on what was wrong with the bump on my eye.She did a biopsy.And I am a HS sufferer, and she is helping me with that also.I have suffered for years and she is the one that has actually helped me after all these years of suffering! She is spot on with everything.Great doctor ??
    Evelyn Hayes — Aug 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mitzi Carter, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Mitzi Carter, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mitzi Carter to family and friends

    Mitzi Carter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mitzi Carter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mitzi Carter, PA-C.

    About Mitzi Carter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821001421
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mitzi Carter, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitzi Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mitzi Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mitzi Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mitzi Carter works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Mitzi Carter’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mitzi Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitzi Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitzi Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitzi Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mitzi Carter, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.