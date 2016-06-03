Dr. Mitsue Yamaguchi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitsue Yamaguchi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Yamaguchi works at
Gelbart and Associates A Psychological Corp.3333 Skypark Dr Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-5750
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yamaguchi is an amazing person! She has helped me to manage my autoimmune diseases through counseling and gaining control of the stress (triggers) in my family life that directly affects my health. Even my adult children admire her wisdom and are impressed with her educational and professional background. She's all I talk about to my friends these days. All busy mothers need a Dr. Yamaguchi in their life!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215033550
Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaguchi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.
