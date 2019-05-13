See All Chiropractors in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC

Chiropractic
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC is a Chiropractor in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from Palmer University.

Dr. White works at Laser Spine Associates in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA, Bethesda, MD and Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Spine Associates
    13199 Centerpointe Way, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 730-0200
  2. 2
    Arlington, VA
    2445 Army Navy Dr Ste 300, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 781-3155
  3. 3
    Bethesda, MD
    7720 Wisconsin Ave Ste 205, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 804-7778
  4. 4
    Fairfax, VA
    2751 Prosperity Ave Ste 230, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 358-8949

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. White?

    May 13, 2019
    I went in with an ongoing back problems; Dr White noticed I was limping because of a problem with my knee and informed that he could take care of my knee too. It has been about 5 years or more since he treated my knee. I’m very pleased with his services because today, I don’t remember which knee he treated. My lower back was injured while serving on active duty in the U. S. Navy. I still have occasional visit for treatment for my lower back.
    — May 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. White to family and friends

    Dr. White's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. White

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC.

    About Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346202678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Chowan University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Scott White, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.