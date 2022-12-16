See All Clinical Psychologists in Plantation, FL
Mitchell Spero, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mitchell Spero, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL. 

Mitchell Spero works at Howard Marcus, Psy.D.. PA in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child and Family Psychologists PA
    350 NW 70th Ave Ste A, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 587-7520
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Truly incredible man, has stuck by me for ten years and is also amazing for anyone looking to solve their issues quickly, Treat's patients and associates like family and compromises for those with out insurance, if you cant make an appointment with him then rest assured that one of the amazing doctors that work under him will also take amazing care of you like he would. Despite how resistant and stubborn I am he never gave up on me and truly made me feel cared about. i trust him and his associates with my life and I know that no matter how difficult you think you or your child may be that he will persevere in your care. stop wasting time and get the care you deserve with Child and Family Psychologists.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Mitchell Spero, PSY
    About Mitchell Spero, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699756635
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mitchell Spero, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitchell Spero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mitchell Spero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mitchell Spero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mitchell Spero works at Howard Marcus, Psy.D.. PA in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Mitchell Spero’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Mitchell Spero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Spero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitchell Spero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitchell Spero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

