Mitchell Spero, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mitchell Spero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mitchell Spero, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mitchell Spero, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL.
Mitchell Spero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child and Family Psychologists PA350 NW 70th Ave Ste A, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-7520
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mitchell Spero?
Truly incredible man, has stuck by me for ten years and is also amazing for anyone looking to solve their issues quickly, Treat's patients and associates like family and compromises for those with out insurance, if you cant make an appointment with him then rest assured that one of the amazing doctors that work under him will also take amazing care of you like he would. Despite how resistant and stubborn I am he never gave up on me and truly made me feel cared about. i trust him and his associates with my life and I know that no matter how difficult you think you or your child may be that he will persevere in your care. stop wasting time and get the care you deserve with Child and Family Psychologists.
About Mitchell Spero, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699756635
Frequently Asked Questions
Mitchell Spero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mitchell Spero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mitchell Spero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mitchell Spero works at
44 patients have reviewed Mitchell Spero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mitchell Spero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mitchell Spero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mitchell Spero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.