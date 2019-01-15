See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Coconut Creek, FL
Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD

Optometry
2.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD is an Optometrist in Coconut Creek, FL. 

Dr. Marder works at Tom Stevens Optical in Coconut Creek, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christina Kuhn, OD
Dr. Christina Kuhn, OD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Stuart Levine, OD
Dr. Stuart Levine, OD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Melissa Amundson, OD
Dr. Melissa Amundson, OD
8 (34)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tom Stevens Optical
    4800 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A16, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 429-3937
  2. 2
    Coconut Creek Optical Inc.
    5351 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-0009
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marder?

    Jan 15, 2019
    He led me to the exam room without introducing himself, which was a little awkward. He also didn't explain what tests he was doing, so he just put drops in my eyes and got really close to my eye with a light and touched it? I'm not really sure since it wasn't explained. He was nice and helpful, just quiet and going through the motions of an exam. The receptionist Janice was very kind and made setting up an appointment and picking out frames easy. They did not push me to purchase anything "extra"
    — Jan 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marder to family and friends

    Dr. Marder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD.

    About Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245325133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marder works at Tom Stevens Optical in Coconut Creek, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marder’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.