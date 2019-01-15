Dr. Marder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD
Dr. Mitchell Marder, OD is an Optometrist in Coconut Creek, FL.
Dr. Marder works at
Tom Stevens Optical4800 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A16, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 429-3937
Coconut Creek Optical Inc.5351 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 975-0009
- Aetna
He led me to the exam room without introducing himself, which was a little awkward. He also didn't explain what tests he was doing, so he just put drops in my eyes and got really close to my eye with a light and touched it? I'm not really sure since it wasn't explained. He was nice and helpful, just quiet and going through the motions of an exam. The receptionist Janice was very kind and made setting up an appointment and picking out frames easy. They did not push me to purchase anything "extra"
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Marder accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marder.
