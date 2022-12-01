See All Clinical Psychologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Mitchell Keil, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mitchell Keil, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    260 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 01, 2022
Thank you so much for helping me and my family. My son saw Dr Keil and we saw Whitney Fielder in this group for family therapy and some couples sessions. Cannot say enough great things. The team works together and supported us through everything we needed. Thank you times 1000.
Terry — Dec 01, 2022
Photo: Dr. Mitchell Keil, PSY.D
About Dr. Mitchell Keil, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235647280
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mitchell Keil, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Keil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Keil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

