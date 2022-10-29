Overview

Mitchell Dawson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa.



Mitchell Dawson works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.