Dr. Danitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Danitz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Danitz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT.
Dr. Danitz works at
Locations
-
1
Mitchell Danitz Ph.d. LLC45 S Main St Ste 110, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 231-7227
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danitz?
About Dr. Mitchell Danitz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881786457
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danitz works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Danitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.