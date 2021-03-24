See All Nurse Practitioners in Owensboro, KY
Misty Powers, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Overview

Misty Powers, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY. 

Misty Powers works at Elizabeth H Ottman MD in Owensboro, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Healthcare Partners
    Women's Healthcare Partners
2851 New Hartford Rd # B, Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 688-6035
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2021
    I like her. She is very through. She is interested in every concern I have and listens to what I have to say. She is easy to talk to. I feel very comfortable with her. I have not had her services for having a baby. Just general female care.
    sherry belcher — Mar 24, 2021
    About Misty Powers, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1043570328
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Misty Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Misty Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Misty Powers works at Elizabeth H Ottman MD in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Misty Powers’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Misty Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Misty Powers.

