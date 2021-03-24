Misty Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Misty Powers, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Misty Powers, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Misty Powers works at
Locations
Women's Healthcare Partners2851 New Hartford Rd # B, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-6035
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I like her. She is very through. She is interested in every concern I have and listens to what I have to say. She is easy to talk to. I feel very comfortable with her. I have not had her services for having a baby. Just general female care.
About Misty Powers, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043570328
Frequently Asked Questions
Misty Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Misty Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Misty Powers works at
3 patients have reviewed Misty Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Misty Powers.
