Misty Gilliland, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Misty Gilliland, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Misty Gilliland works at Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Galen in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Results Physiotherapy
    1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 301, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 954-9010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2019
    I have been going to her for several years. She is prompt, professional and very helpful in my management of diabetes.
    About Misty Gilliland, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003215500
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Misty Gilliland, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Misty Gilliland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Misty Gilliland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Misty Gilliland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Misty Gilliland works at Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology at Galen in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Misty Gilliland’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Misty Gilliland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Misty Gilliland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Misty Gilliland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Misty Gilliland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

