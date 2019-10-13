See All Nurse Practitioners in Monticello, KY
Misty Cundiff, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Overview

Misty Cundiff, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Monticello, KY. 

Misty Cundiff works at Family Allergy and Asthma in Monticello, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monticello Medical Associates
    1 S Creek Dr Ste 102, Monticello, KY 42633 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 348-3365
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 13, 2019
    Misty was an awsome NPRN she Sat with you and heard you out of the medical problems you had IV never had a Dr. Like her.! This is the 2nd Dr I really liked that has left to go else where. I hate that I now have to find another as good. Thank you for the listening and may God Bless!??
    Reva — Oct 13, 2019
    About Misty Cundiff, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497178347
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Misty Cundiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Misty Cundiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Misty Cundiff works at Family Allergy and Asthma in Monticello, KY. View the full address on Misty Cundiff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Misty Cundiff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Misty Cundiff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Misty Cundiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Misty Cundiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

