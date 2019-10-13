Misty Cundiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Misty Cundiff, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Misty Cundiff, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Monticello, KY.
Misty Cundiff works at
Locations
Monticello Medical Associates1 S Creek Dr Ste 102, Monticello, KY 42633 Directions (606) 348-3365
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Misty was an awsome NPRN she Sat with you and heard you out of the medical problems you had IV never had a Dr. Like her.! This is the 2nd Dr I really liked that has left to go else where. I hate that I now have to find another as good. Thank you for the listening and may God Bless!??
About Misty Cundiff, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
