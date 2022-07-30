See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (14)
Overview

Misty Cox, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Misty Cox works at Phoenix Cancer Cmp Health CENTER in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valleywise Health Medical Center
    2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-1015
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2022
    She was always on top of any changes in my profile and insured that I saw proper specialists.
    — Jul 30, 2022
    About Misty Cox, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902812530
