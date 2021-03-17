Mistie Wilson, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mistie Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mistie Wilson, MS
Overview
Mistie Wilson, MS is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX.
Mistie Wilson works at
Locations
Mental health service in Amarillo1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 1038, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 598-6606Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mistie Wilson, MS, LPC3611 S Soncy Rd Ste 7B, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 223-9658
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the kind and helpful action oriented counseling from Ms Wilson. I see a toad for improvement from the depression I’ve had and appreciate her guidance.
About Mistie Wilson, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1700183837
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Mistie Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mistie Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Mistie Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mistie Wilson.
