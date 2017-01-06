Mistica Labrasca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mistica Labrasca
Overview
Mistica Labrasca is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Mistica Labrasca works at
Locations
-
1
Upp Dermatology Falk Clinic Lab3601 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-4200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mistica Labrasca?
Excellent treatment, and very caring. Could not have been more pleased. Extremely thorough.
About Mistica Labrasca
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376851444
Frequently Asked Questions
Mistica Labrasca accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mistica Labrasca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mistica Labrasca works at
3 patients have reviewed Mistica Labrasca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mistica Labrasca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mistica Labrasca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mistica Labrasca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.