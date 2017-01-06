See All Physicians Assistants in Pittsburgh, PA
Overview

Mistica Labrasca is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Mistica Labrasca works at UPMC General Internal Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upp Dermatology Falk Clinic Lab
    3601 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-4200
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mistica Labrasca

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376851444
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mistica Labrasca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mistica Labrasca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mistica Labrasca works at UPMC General Internal Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Mistica Labrasca’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Mistica Labrasca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mistica Labrasca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mistica Labrasca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mistica Labrasca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

