Mish Kuklok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mish Kuklok, MSN
Overview
Mish Kuklok, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI.
Mish Kuklok works at
Locations
Kalihi Palama Health Center915 N King St, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 848-1438
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Mish Kuklok, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336578459
Frequently Asked Questions
Mish Kuklok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mish Kuklok works at
