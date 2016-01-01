See All Nurse Practitioners in Dearborn, MI
Mirvat Bazzi, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Mirvat Bazzi, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Dearborn, MI. 

Mirvat Bazzi works at Home Visiting Providers in Dearborn, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Home Visiting Providers
    7542 Wyoming St, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 415-1515

About Mirvat Bazzi, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346844180
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mirvat Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mirvat Bazzi works at Home Visiting Providers in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Mirvat Bazzi’s profile.

Mirvat Bazzi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mirvat Bazzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mirvat Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mirvat Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

