Dr. Miroslava Zeleznik-Landis, OD
Dr. Miroslava Zeleznik-Landis, OD is an Optometrist in Monroeville, PA.
Miroslava Zeleznik-landis PC1768c Golden Mile Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (724) 325-4099
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Optometry
- English, Czech and Slovak
Dr. Zeleznik-Landis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeleznik-Landis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeleznik-Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeleznik-Landis speaks Czech and Slovak.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeleznik-Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeleznik-Landis.
